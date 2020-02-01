ST. LOUIS — It's a boy!
The first St. Louis baby of 2020 was born at Mercy Birthing Center at Mercy Hospital.
Baby boy Owen was born at 12:21 Wednesday morning to Bryce and Audrey Van Deraa of University City. Big brother Elliot was also a Mercy Birthing Center baby 16 months ago.
“It'll be like his fun fact forever, first baby of the decade!" Bryce said.
Congratulations to the Van Deraas!
