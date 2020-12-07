Fitz's Root Beer on The Loop temporarily closed after employee tests positive for COVID-19

The server last worked on July 7 and 9 and wore a mask and gloves at all times, the restaurant chain said

ST. LOUIS — Fitz's Root Beer's location on the Delmar Loop has temporarily closed after an employee tested positive for the coronavirus.

The server last worked on July 7 from 11 a.m.-close and July 9 from 11 a.m.-2:20 p.m., the restaurant chain said in a post on its Instagram page. The server is symptom-free and wore a mask and glove at all times while working.

The store on Delmar Boulevard will reopen after it undergoes deep cleaning and sanitization. It said it is in the process of hiring a professional sanitization company to clean the restaurant to hospital-grade standards.

"We will re-open the Delmar restaurant only after the deep cleaning and sanitizing process is complete and our staff members have been tested and cleared to return to work," the statement said.

The store's south county location remains open.