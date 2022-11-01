5 children hurt in crash on westbound I-70 at Adelaide Avenue

One child had serious injuries.

ST. LOUIS — Five children were hurt in a crash at Interstate 70 and Adelaide Avenue Tuesday night.

The St. Louis Fire Department said five pediatric patients were taken to St. Louis hospitals. One had serious injuries. Four had non-life-threatening injuries.

The victims were described as "pediatric patients," or people under 18 years old.

The interstate was closed westbound for two and a half hours. Traffic backed up all the way to downtown St. Louis. It reopened Tuesday night.

St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is handling the investigation.

This is a developing story. Additional details will be added as they are confirmed.