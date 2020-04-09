Gov. Parson orders flags to fly at half-staff in honor of fallen St. Louis police officer

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri Governor Mike Parson ordered U.S. and Missouri flags be flown at half-staff at government buildings in St. Louis in honor of fallen police officer Tamarris Bohannon.
Bohannon died after he was shot while responding to a call in south city on Aug. 29. The flags will be flown at half-staff this Sunday, when Bohannon will be laid to rest.
Parson said Bohannon "established himself as a model public servant and law enforcement officer."
“In just four years with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, he was honored twice with the Department’s Award of Excellence and twice as Officer of the Month,” Parson said. “Officer Bohannon’s courage, commitment to excellence in policing, and devotion to his young family and the St. Louis community are his lasting legacy. We will never forget all of the good Officer Bohannon accomplished in his brief time with us.”