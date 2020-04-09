Gov. Parson orders flags to fly at half-staff in honor of fallen St. Louis police officer

Bohannon died after he was shot while responding to a call in south city on Aug. 29. The flags will be flown at half-staff this Sunday, when Bohannon will be laid to rest.

“In just four years with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, he was honored twice with the Department’s Award of Excellence and twice as Officer of the Month,” Parson said. “Officer Bohannon’s courage, commitment to excellence in policing, and devotion to his young family and the St. Louis community are his lasting legacy. We will never forget all of the good Officer Bohannon accomplished in his brief time with us.”