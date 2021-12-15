Ceremony Friday will honor Amazon warehouse collapse victims

Flags will fly at half-staff through Friday

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. — Edwardsville Mayor Art Risavy has requested all flags within the city to fly at half-staff through Friday to honor the victims of the Amazon warehouse collapse.

The city also will honor the victims at 10 a.m. Friday during a ceremony. It will be held in Governors’ Plaza at 333 South Main Street. If there is inclement weather, it will be moved inside the First Station Bay at the same address.

On Friday, Dec. 10, an EF-3 rated tornado with tops winds of 150 mph, ripped through the Amazon warehouse. According to police, walls on both sides of the building collapsed inward and the roof fell down.

Six Amazon workers died. Those victims are Deandre Morrow and Etheria Hebb of St. Louis, Kevin Dickey of Carlyle, Larry Virden of Collinsville, Austin McEwen of Edwardsville and Clayton Cope of Alton. Another employee is still in the hospital with serious injuries.

On Wednesday, crews with the Edwardsville Fire Department continued clearing debris from the site and are working with Amazon to transition the property back to their control, according to an update from police.

Although there were no other injuries or fatalities reported in Edwardsville, there was significant damage in some areas. Anyone who experienced damage to their home or property should contact the United Way by calling 211.

The mayor’s office also warned residents to be on the lookout for scammers and only use reputable contractors for debris cleanup and storm damage repairs. Residents in the area who have storm debris should contact the Department of Public Works at 618-692-7535.