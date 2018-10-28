ST. LOUIS — Firefighters are on the scene of a large house fire in the north St. Louis neighborhood of Greater Ville.

A live stream from the fire department’s Periscope account showed bright orange flames coming out of both floors of the two-story brick house at Cote Brilliante and Bishop PL Scott Avenue. Thick, black smoke was streaming out of all the windows.

“We’re in full defensive operations,” a firefighter on the scene said during the live stream.

Fire officials said the house was abandoned. No injuries have been reported at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated when fire officials confirm more information.

