Flash flooding washes out Rock Hill businesses, roads for 2nd time in weeks

The National Weather Service St. Louis tweeted out that Deer Creek at Rock Hill had gone above major flood stage four times in just the past 10 days.

ROCK HILL, Mo. — Several people were rescued in Rock Hill after the banks of Deer Creek overflowed and another round of flash flooding left parts of the St. Louis area under water once again.

Dan Mitchell kept calm as he looked out over more than six feet of water from his truck at Rock Hill Industrial Court off the busy Manchester Road.

His business, Froesel Tire, sits on top of Deer Creek which has caused water to pour in several times.

“Since 2008 probably five to six times. 2008 was the worst when we were doing the construction on Highway 40,” he said.

Fire crews rescued at least three people Thursday morning.

Train tracks were also washed out and caused traffic to back up.

The popular Trainwreck Saloon was unable to open for the second time in two weeks.

"The first time was a week ago, Tuesday morning we flooded all the way up through the basement and six inches to the bar,” said Kim Staebel, manager.

The 40-year-old restaurant and bar had just replaced carpet, water heaters, and electrical panels.

No beer or phone lines worked and the staff was out of work again.

“It's No fun. The key is to get It all cleaned up. The faster you are in cleaning it up if the faster you get things going,” Staebel added.

5 On Your Side reached out to the City of Brentwood to get an update on its $80 million Deer Creek Flood mitigation project set to be complete at the end of 2022.

The plan is to lower the grade around the creek to allow water to pool instead of flash flooding onto Manchester.

"We are still waiting for more data to analyze from the recent historic rain events. So far, the indications are that the flood mitigation project is meeting our goals — and the project is not yet complete," said Janet Levy, communications manager.



Business owners told 5 On Your Side conditions had worsened since work started but were unsure that was the sole reason.

“All that rain at one time, you're getting pounded. You know there's nowhere to go. It can only hit the sewer line so much,” said

“It’s nature. What are you going to do? Clean up. Rebuild. Vacuum. We'll be in business this afternoon,” Mitchell added.

FEMA assessed damage in the area last week.



Adjustors will likely have to return to some of the businesses in the area.