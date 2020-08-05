Flight plan and best places to see today's B-2 stealth bomber flyover

The flyovers are scheduled to begin at 5:12 p.m. Friday. You can view from two spots in the St. Louis area

ST. LOUIS — Make sure to look toward the skies Friday evening to catch a salute to health care workers, essential employees and volunteers.

The Missouri Air National Guard's 131st Bomb Wing will conduct B-2 flyovers over six regions of Missouri Friday. The flyover for the St. Louis area is tentatively scheduled for 5:12 p.m.

If you want a chance to see it, these are the best spots, according to the Missouri Air National Guard:

Kingshighway Boulevard between Forest Park and Page

Hazelwood East High School, facing west. The high school is located at 11300 Dunn Road

This is part of an effort across the Air Force to honor first responders during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Col. Ken Eaves, commander of the 131st Bomb Wing.

“We greatly appreciate the selfless service and sacrifices of our medical professionals and other COVID-19 essential workers,” Eaves said in a press release. “As Guardsmen, we’ve been honored to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with these incredible professionals. Currently, hundreds of Missouri Air and Army National Guardsmen are mobilized to support these efforts.”

The flyover will include a B-2 Spirit stealth bomber assigned to the 509th/131st Bomb Wings, which will pass over Camdenton, Cape Girardeau, St. Louis, Columbia, Jefferson City and Springfield.

During the flyovers, all residents are encouraged to follow strict social distancing guidelines and refrain from gathering in large viewing groups, the release said.

Dozens of similar missions have been conducted across the country in recent weeks.

The U.S. Air Force performs almost 1,000 flyovers each year, including air shows, sporting events, and any event in support of a patriotic holiday, the release said.

The 131st Bomb Wing is based at Whiteman Air Force Base and Jefferson Barracks.

This is the tentative schedule provided by the Missouri National Guard and times are subject to change.