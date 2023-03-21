Flint Fowler named a Titan 100

Fowler has served as President of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater St. Louis (formerly Herbert Hoover Boys & Girls Club) since 1996.

The Titan 100 program recognizes St. Louis’s Top 100 CEOs & C-level executives who are the area’s most accomplished business leaders in their industry using criteria that includes demonstrating exceptional leadership, vision, and passion.

Fowler has served as President of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater St. Louis (formerly Herbert Hoover Boys & Girls Club) since 1996.

He is responsible for managing the strategic planning and operation of the Club in support of its goals and mission.

To watch 5 On Your Side broadcasts or reports 24/7, 5 On Your Side is always streaming on 5+. Download for free on Roku or Amazon Fire TV.