Need flood recovery help? Here's where you can go this weekend

Flood recovery assistance centers have been marked by long lines and delays.

ST. LOUIS — Flood assistance continues in Missouri, despite some issues affecting flood victims.

Long lines marked the event in University City on Thursday. On Wednesday in Florissant, rain fell upon the effort.

If you need flood resource help, there are several more events coming up this weekend.

Organizers say you just need to bring identification and proof of address, such as a bill or bank statement to the flood recovery centers.

“We do have two events in St. Louis city that anyone can come to, but you don't have to live in the city to come to those. We have two in East St. Louis that will be over the weekend as well," said Sharon Watson, American Red Cross. "We encourage Illinois residents to attend the Illinois events because state representatives will be there, as well.”

In Missouri:

Friday - Another flood resource center will open in St. Louis at Friendly Temple Church, located at 5553 Dr. Martin Luther King Drive. It starts at 3:30 p.m.

Friday - For flood victims in need of food, cleaning supplies and personal care items or pet food, St. Louis Area Foodbank is hosting an event at Jackson Park Elementary School in University City. This drive-through event takes place from 3-8 p.m., and no RSVP is necessary.

Saturday - The flood resource center at Friendly Temple Church will open again for those needing help. Saturday's center will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

In Illinois: