Flood recovery efforts underway in St. Charles

The City of St. Charles is trying to make sure those affected have the information they need.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ST CHARLES, Mo. — Recovery efforts are in full swing Thursday morning as residents deal with the damage left behind from Tuesday morning’s flash floods.

Many people want to know what’s next.

The City of St. Charles is trying to make sure those affected have the information they need.

St. Charles is assembling representatives from different city departments Thursday evening and bringing them to one location to answer questions for residents affected by the flash floods.

A city representative told 5 On Your Side the city will also provide information on resources available to help affected residents.

The city is calling it a “Flooding Recovery Open House.” It will be held from 4-7 p.m. at Fire Station No. 4 at 3201 Boschertown Road in St. Charles.

Like many areas in the bi-state, St. Charles was hit hard by Tuesday’s storms.

Water filled the streets and first responders had to make rescues using boats as people were trapped by the quickly rising water.

Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe toured damage in St. Louis city and St. Peters on Wednesday.

During a press conference, he said he knows people want to know what’s next but there is still a lot to assess.

Kehoe signed an executive order declaring a state of emergency Tuesday and said everything is in order to apply for FEMA aid. But he also said he expects the damage to far exceed the threshold.

Many people have had to abandon their homes and enter shelters.

One of the hardest hit areas is north St. Louis County.

Thursday morning, people woke up at the James Eagan Civic Center in Florissant at a Red Cross flood shelter.

It’s unclear how long people will stay there. 5 On Your Side spoke with a Red Cross worker Wednesday morning, who said most times it just depends on how long the location allows victims to stay and whether or not the space is available for multiple days, taking pre-booked events into consideration.

This shelter was originally in University City on Tuesday. Dozens of people made their way to the evacuation area at Pershing Elementary hours after the flooding hit.