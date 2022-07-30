Flood Relief: Supplies and food given to families in need

The Red Cross said roughly 115 families stopped by St. Vincent Community Center in St. Louis County on Saturday.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The St. Louis County Department of Public Health is providing relief for families struggling after record rainfall and floods.

Food, shovels, rakes and other supplies were loaded in to roughly 115 vehicles.

Food and supplies were handed out at St. Vincent Community Center on Saturday. St. Louis County teamed up with the Red Cross, greater St. Louis Area Foodbank and BJC Mental Health Services.

"Considering what some of these people went through twice this week, everything helps them get on the right track," Crow Brozovich, with the Red Cross said. "This helps them live normal again."

There will be another giveaway from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. at the St. Louis Galleria on Sunday.

The Red Cross said they are working on organizing more relief efforts in the coming weeks.