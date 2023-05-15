'I’ve never seen that before' | Increased amount of rainfall impacts St. Louis region in short time frame

There's also a notification system in the city called Notify STL that could be a way to stay alert.

ST. LOUIS — In his 37 years living in Princeton Heights on the 4900 block of Nagel Avenue, Mark Miller's eyes saw something new.

"I've never seen that before," he admitted.

He was at home Sunday evening, when his son called about the floodwaters in Affton, which is about a seven-minute drive from Nagel Avenue.

"I walked by the door and looked out. I had been out there five minutes before and this time, it was up to the wheels on my car!" Miller said.

His phone quickly came out.

Miller said, "I said, 'Oh boy I have to show this to someone.' I thought what the heck, I'll let channel 5 know."

Miller was one of multiple viewers to send 5 On Your Side footage and pictures.

Miller's eagerness captured the moment of raining falling down hard and fast.

Dark clouds dumped 4 inches around Miller's neighborhood.

As he looked at the phone, Miller said, "The car drives through and you can see the waves and kids playing on the street. It came down pretty quick and it came down sudden. It was flooded curb to curb and onto the sidewalk and encroached on the grass."

It was a sight seen throughout the area.

Mother Nature touched parts of the Metro East, St. Louis County, and south St. Louis City.

St. Louis City Emergency Management Agency's commissioner Sarah Russell wants people to be weather aware and mindful of incoming weather and high waters.

"We saw cars stalled or stranded and people in need of aid," they added.

Russell urges people to avoid any floodwaters when driving to prevent expensive repairs and to protect your livelihood.

There's also a notification system in the city called Notify STL that could be a way to be alert.

Russell shared, "We did send text alerts this weekend for severe thunderstorm watches and warnings. It will allow you to know what's going on and be proactive for your family and safety."

While this type of weather is unique to Miller's eyes, it may become a new normal for us to see.

"We know that we're seeing an increase frequency in events have increased amount of rainfall in a short time frame," Russell added.