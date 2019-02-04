CALHOUN COUNTY, Ill. —

Sometimes it feels like there are only two units of measurement in Calhoun County, over or under the high water mark of the flood of 1993.

"It’s not as bad as '93," said Calhoun County Sheriff Bill Heffington.

Not as bad, but at least on Doug Angel's property, the water now is only a few feet lower than where it was 25 years ago.

"Hopefully, it just keeps going down," said Angel.

"It’s been a while since we’ve had water this high," said Heffington.

The Sheriff drove us all around Calhoun County. With the Illinois River to the west and the Mighty Mississippi to the east, no matter where we turned, the high water kept finding us.

In Hamburg, it was hard to see where the Mississippi ended and the village began.

"Some of the houses are being consumed with some water and some businesses," said Heffington.

Seeing multiple roads totally submerged makes this sheriff shake in his boots.

"You really gotta plan your game plan out to get to these people when there is an emergency," he said.

High water has closed other major thoroughfares too, like parts of Highway 96 and 100.

"Nothing can get out of the county south," said Heffington.

Even when these waters finally do recede, Sheriff Heffington is worried it won't be for good.

"The old-timers here say, 'When there’s a lot of thunder in February, there’s a lot of high water in May,'" said Heffington.

Since it's barely April, Doug prays 2019 doesn't become a new measurement around here/

"You just go with the flow," Angel said.

