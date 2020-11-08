Video: Grandma and her grandchildren rescued from floodwaters in Illinois

The dramatic rescue was caught on video

GLEN CARBON, Ill. — A dramatic rescue was caught on camera after a car was picked up by floodwaters in Glen Carbon on Sunday.

Scary moments were caught on camera for an Illinois grandma and her two grandchildren.

The three got stuck in flash floodwaters on Sunday along Highway 162 in Glen Carbon.

Mike and Tara Wilson were on their way back from a family float trip when they approached the floodwaters and saw a car trapped in deep water.

That’s when Mike jumped out of his car and helped get the woman and her two grandchildren to safety.

"She started praying to have angels save her and she said the truck stopped," Tara said.

"She told us we were her guardian angels," Mike said. “We're glad we got to save a family’s life and the material things can be taken care of at a later, Mike said."