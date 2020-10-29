Florissant cake shop receives CARES Act funding after all

Michael Temm got a letter that said he'd get $50,000 in CARES Act funding, the state rescinded it and now he's getting that funding back

FLORISSANT, Mo. — Michael Temm has owned Wedding Wonderland Cake Shop in Florissant for 35 years. He's created beautiful multi-tiered confectionary wonders. But since the coronavirus pandemic hit, the orders haven't been coming in like previous years.

5 On Your Side first shared Temm’s story a week ago. He received a letter that said he would get $50,000 of CARES Act funding for his small business in September. Then – he got another letter 41 days later that rescinded his funding because his business didn't fit into the right categories, even though one of the categories is food service.

Good news – he’s getting back his $50,000 of CARES Act funding.

“It changes everything. I don't have to struggle as hard to keep the doors open. I am confident the pandemic will be over next year and things will be back to normal,” Temm said.

He told 5 On Your Side the outpouring of support from the community has been overwhelming.

When 5 On Your Side originally reached out to the state about Temm's story a spokesperson said in a review of 3,000 CARES Act applications, the Department of Economic Development found 98 applicants were sent approval letters despite not being eligible for the first round of the small business grant.

