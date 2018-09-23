Taking a pet to the grooming salon is usually a pleasant experience. However, Caryn Costello said taking her dog to Pet Planet in Florissant Saturday morning, the annual service turned into a nightmare.

"I thought he was safe there, we dropped him off about 10 a.m. to get his hair cut. I handed him to the groomer's son and we left to run some errands. Then they called us at 1 p.m. saying he’s not hurt but they lost him," Costello said.

She said the groomers told her while their dog Buddy was getting a bath he somehow managed to escape by pushing the front door open and running away.

"I just started screaming and saying what do you mean you lost him. We are trying to figure out how a 30-pound dog could have pushed a glass door open," Costello said.

That’s when Caryn and her family hit the streets to search for Buddy themselves.

"We drove around everywhere that we could think of until about 9 o'clock last night."

They didn’t find him Saturday night so they started searching again Sunday morning. More than 24 hours after dropping him off at Pet Planet they finally located him. Now they're hoping that grooming salon takes better care of the animals they service.

"I mean make this never happen again I don't care how they do it. I just I don't want this to ever happen to anybody else," Costello said.

© 2018 KSDK