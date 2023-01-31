Florissant man arrested, confessed to multiple thefts across Metro area worth thousands

The man admitted to his involvement in a number of thefts in Florissant, Hazelwood, Ladue and St. Louis County.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office filed charges against a Florissant man Monday who confessed to being involved in a number of thefts across the St. Louis area.

According to a Facebook post from the Florissant Police Department, Samuel Mudd stole vehicles, trailers, contractor and construction equipment, tools, and catalytic converters. These thefts totaled $25,000 or more, which is a class-B felony.

Mudd emerged as the suspect to Florissant detectives in several cases before they found and arrested him in Overland on Jan. 30. Police said he admitted to the thefts during an interview.

Mudd confessed to detectives of his involvement in a number of thefts throughout Florissant, Hazelwood, Ladue and St. Louis County.

The investigation also led to the recovery of nearly $200,000 worth of stolen property.

Catalytic converter thefts in particular have skyrocketed nationwide over several years.

The National Insurance Crime Bureau estimates these thefts increased by 326% in 2020 and increased another 353% in 2021.

Vehicle thefts have also been on the rise, especially with juveniles as the culprits.

Mudd is being held at the St. Louis County Jail on a $50,000 cash-only bond.

