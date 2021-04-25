Florissant man dies in head-on crash on Lewis & Clark Boulevard

Other driver, who survived the accident, crossed a highway divider in Moline Acres and collided with Florissant driver's vehicle.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A Florissant man was killed when a car crossed the divider on Lewis and Clark Boulevard in Moline Acres and hit his car head-on early Saturday, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported.

The victim was identified as 26-year-old Xavier G. Hunt. He was driving a 2014 Infiniti Q50S southbound on Highway 367/Lewis and Clark north of Chambers Road at 12:40 a.m. A northbound 2008 Hyundai Tiburon, driven by Caleb A. Crockett, 25, of St. Louis, crossed into the southbound lane and hit Hunt's vehicle, the MSHP said.

Hunt was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital just after 1 a.m. Crockett and a passenger in Hunt's car, Jonathan M. Jenkins, 28, of Florissant, suffered moderate injuries and were transported to hospitals, according to the trooper.