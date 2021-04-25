x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

St. Louis Breaking News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | KSDK.com

Local News

Florissant man dies in head-on crash on Lewis & Clark Boulevard

Other driver, who survived the accident, crossed a highway divider in Moline Acres and collided with Florissant driver's vehicle.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A Florissant man was killed when a car crossed the divider on Lewis and Clark Boulevard in Moline Acres and hit his car head-on early Saturday, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported.

The victim was identified as 26-year-old Xavier G. Hunt. He was driving a 2014 Infiniti Q50S southbound on Highway 367/Lewis and Clark north of Chambers Road at 12:40 a.m. A northbound 2008 Hyundai Tiburon, driven by Caleb A. Crockett, 25, of St. Louis, crossed into the southbound lane and hit Hunt's vehicle, the MSHP said.

Hunt was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital just after 1 a.m. Crockett and a passenger in Hunt's car, Jonathan M. Jenkins, 28, of Florissant, suffered moderate injuries and were transported to hospitals, according to the trooper.

The three men were all wearing seatbelts.

Related Articles