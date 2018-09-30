CRAWFORD COUNTY, Mo. — The body of a Florissant man who disappeared while out on the Meramec River was found Sunday morning.

Matthew S. Lawless, 55, was on the river near the Big Eddy Conservation Access in Crawford County, Missouri Highway Patrol said. He fell off a raft Saturday evening, went underwater, briefly resurfaced and disappeared underwater again. He was not wearing a life vest, according to MSHP.

Lawless was found Sunday morning. The Crawford County coroner pronounced him dead. He was taken to the Hutson Funeral Home in Cuba, Missouri.

