FLORISSANT, Mo. — Fred LaMontagne likes to keep busy. At 75, he plays a weekly volleyball game.

“That's all that is here, nothing but fun,” Fred said.

From the outside, he looks healthy. But, both of his kidneys are in failure. Fred goes through dialysis three days a week and has been on a transplant list at Barnes for four years.

“Without kidneys, the heart is working even harder, so he's probably destined to have congestive heart failure,” said Susan LaMontagne, Fred’s wife.

Susan tried to donate her kidney. Other friends and family members tried, too, but nobody was a match.

Last week, Susan posted a plea on the 'I Care About Florissant' Facebook Page, asking if anyone with O Negative blood type would be willing to donate a kidney. Two people — total strangers — replied and said they would be interested.

“Makes me cry, that they are so good and so willing,” Susan said.

Susan said the potential donors have even called the hospital to start the paperwork. It is a long process, and Susan understands it is possible it won’t work out.

“To step up like that is so nice,” she said.

Still, Susan and Fred said they are grateful that two people would give part of themselves to save someone they’ve never met.

“What could be greater than giving someone a chance for a longer life, a better life,” Fred said.

