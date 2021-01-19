Florissant man killed in single-car crash on I-170 Sunday night

The report said the Jeep flipped into a ditch along the road. Daryl Jacobs Jr. was wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash, but died from his injuries.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A Florissant, Missouri, man was killed in a single-car crash on Interstate 170 near Airport Road Sunday night.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Daryl Jacobs Jr. was driving a 2014 Jeep Wrangler north on I-170 just after 8 p.m. when he lost control and drove off the side of the road.

The report said the Jeep flipped into a ditch along the road. Jacobs was wearing his seat belt, but was killed in the crash.