Florissant man killed in single-car crash on I-170 Sunday night

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A Florissant, Missouri, man was killed in a single-car crash on Interstate 170 near Airport Road Sunday night.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Daryl Jacobs Jr. was driving a 2014 Jeep Wrangler north on I-170 just after 8 p.m. when he lost control and drove off the side of the road.
The report said the Jeep flipped into a ditch along the road. Jacobs was wearing his seat belt, but was killed in the crash.
The report did not say why he lost control. No one else was in the car, and no other cars were involved in the crash.