One dead in fatal crash early Monday morning

ST. LOUIS — A single-vehicle crash left a St. Louis County man dead early Monday morning.

Michael Norris, a 31-year-old from Florissant, was killed in the wreck on the Interstate 70 westbound ramp to Natural Bridge Road at 3 a.m. Monday, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.

The report said Norris was driving a 2019 Chevrolet Trax when he drove off the left side of the road and struck a guardrail.

Fire officials pronounced him dead at the scene.