x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

One dead in fatal crash early Monday morning

Michael Norris was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.
Credit: stock.adobe.com

ST. LOUIS — A single-vehicle crash left a St. Louis County man dead early Monday morning.

Michael Norris, a 31-year-old from Florissant, was killed in the wreck on the Interstate 70 westbound ramp to Natural Bridge Road at 3 a.m. Monday, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report. 

The report said Norris was driving a 2019 Chevrolet Trax when he drove off the left side of the road and struck a guardrail. 

Fire officials pronounced him dead at the scene.

No other details about the crash or the circumstances were released by the highway patrol.

Related Articles

In Other News

Crews still cleaning up after Edwardsville Marathon Oil spill