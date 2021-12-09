Missing Florissant man found safe

The endangered missing person advisory went out Thursday afternoon and was canceled a couple of hours later.

FLORISSANT, Mo. — Florrisant police have canceled a missing person search for a man with a diagnosed medical condition, which led authorities to believe he could be endangered.

An Endangered Person Advisory went out from the Florissant Police Department for a 72-year-old man with dementia around 2:30 p.m on Thursday.

Police reported that the man left his home in the 2500 block of Mockingbird Lane sometime between 2 a.m. and 9 a.m. He was on foot, according to police.