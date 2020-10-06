Protests continue in Florissant after video of officer hitting man with SUV

The next protest is scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday in of the Florissant Police Department

FLORISSANT, Mo. — Protests continue in Florissant following a viral video of a detective in an unmarked SUV hitting a man earlier this month.

The incident happened in the 9800 block of Eastdell Drive on June 2. The detective has been suspended as the incident is being investigated and two other officers who were in the SUV have been placed on leave.

St. Charles County Prosecutor Tim Lohmar said that he has seen a second video of the incident and described it as “gross,” but did not elaborate because it’s an ongoing investigation. Protesters who saw the second video said that it is difficult to watch.

The next protest is scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday in front of the Florissant Police Department. It’ll be held by the group ExpectUS, which has organized several large peaceful protests recently.

Protesters said they're demanding charges in the case.

There is no body cam footage, since detectives for the department do not wear body cameras.

The incident sparked protests Sunday, Monday and Tuesday. Organizers told 5 On Your Side they're prepared to continue demonstrating every night.

During Wednesday’s COVID-19 briefing, St. Louis County Executive Sam Page was asked about the video. “The video is disturbing,” he said. He said he’s not surprised that people are upset and that it requires a rapid response from the Florissant Police Department.

The I-Team looked into the history of Florissant police and found there were three separate incidents in the early 2000s when Florissant police officers' behavior was the subject of federal investigation.