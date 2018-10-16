FLORISSANT, Mo. – Police released surveillance video after a social media post went viral of an alleged road rage incident in Florissant.

On Sunday, police were made aware of an assault near Charbonier and North Highway 67 where a man told police he was assaulted during a road rage incident at a BP gas station.

Police said they were also made aware of a social media post of the victim’s statement and photographs of his injuries. After an investigation, police said the initial incident report to police and social media post were ‘misleading and inaccurate.’

The social media post has since been deleted. It had photos of a man with a bloody face.

Here’s what the post said before it was deleted:

"So this is what happened to me and my boyfriend tonight on Highway 67 in Florissant. We were literally turning right into a BP gas station and was cut off by an African American male and Hispanic male in a maroon car. So my boyfriend honked the horn! The African American man throws on the brakes and jumps out and goes what you gonna do white boy you wanna fight? So my boyfriend pulls in BP parking lot and goes to go inside and the two males leave their car in the middle of the road and run up to me and my friend. Threatens to stab and kill us. As me and my boyfriend get back in the car to try and leave and the Hispanic male stands behind the car and the African American male steadily punched my boyfriend about 20 times in the face. Then they took off in the same maroon car. We think he had brass knuckles on or he had a knife because the hospital said the wound was apparently too deep to be from a fist. We are at the hospital now getting him fixed up.”

Police said they used surveillance video along with witness statements. According to police, a woman exited a white vehicle and approached a maroon vehicle. The woman verbally threatened the occupants in the maroon vehicle. The white vehicle parked at the BP gas station and then started walking toward the maroon vehicle. Two men got out of the maroon vehicle and walked toward the woman and a man at the BP gas station.

During a verbal altercation the man from the white vehicle pushed one of the men from the maroon vehicle. The man turned and walked back to his vehicle. As the two other men walked away, the man in the white vehicle displayed a knife and charged toward the two men. One of the men from the maroon vehicle approached the man armed with a knife. The man with the knife then went back to his vehicle as the woman he was with continued to argue with the two men from the maroon vehicle. The woman recorded them with her cell phone. While the man in the white vehicle was sitting in his vehicle the two other men walked toward him and continued to exchange words. The man in the white vehicle reversed his vehicle as one of the other men walked behind the vehicle. The other man, approached the driver’s side of the white vehicle and assaulted the driver.

The driver of the white vehicle then drove to Goodwill, next to the BP gas station and called the police to report that he was assaulted.

