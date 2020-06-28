Florissant police make multiple arrests during Saturday night protests

In a Facebook post, the department said the protest had not been peaceful, and officers had been assaulted with frozen bottles, glass bottles and rocks

FLORISSANT, Mo. — Florissant police said they have had to arrest multiple people protesting outside of the police department on Saturday night.

In a Facebook post, the department said the protest had not been peaceful, and officers had been assaulted with frozen bottles, glass bottles and rocks. Police said all four dispersal orders were made.

The department is reporting numerous arrests at this time.

Protesters have been outside the Florissant Police Department nightly since video came out of detective Joshua Smith hitting a man with his car.

Smith has been fired and charged. Two other officers who were in the car with Smith have not been fired or charged.

