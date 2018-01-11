FLORISSANT, Mo. – On Thursday, Florissant police addressed a video making its rounds on social media.

In the video, a woman describes an incident of her believing to be ‘stalked’ by a man at a Schnucks and then being followed by the same man in a white van.

According to a press release from Florissant police, investigators talked to the woman who made the video. They also obtained and looked at multiple surveillance videos. Police said her claims were investigated and there’s no evidence of her being stalked or followed as of Nov. 1.

The Florissant Police Department wants everyone who sees something suspicious or belies something is suspicious to report it to the police. Police also want people to give them time to investigate and gather facts before taking to social media or contacting local media.

‘Stories that are not factual and to be of one person’s beliefs can send an entire community into a panic,’ The press release said.

Police added there is nothing to suggest that the public is in any danger.

