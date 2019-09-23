ST. LOUIS — A Florissant police officer is in the hospital after being hit by a suspect who was trying to get away Monday afternoon.

According to the spokesperson for the Florissant Police Department, an officer was in the City of St. Louis trying to arrest a wanted suspect. The spokesperson said this suspect is known to them, but they have not said what the person was wanted for.

The suspect tried to get away in a car and in the process hit a police officer.

Police have not said where exactly the incident happened.

An assisting Florissant officer opened fire on the fleeing car. The suspect was not shot and was arrested.

The officer’s injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening, a spokesperson said.

The injured officer has been with the department for five years and the officer that discharged his weapon has been with the department for eight years

Police have not provided any other details.

This is a developing story and will be updated as 5 On Your Side receives more information.

