FLORISSANT, Mo. — In front of a smoker filled with meat, Chris Alexander finds peace and inspiration.

“Cooking is a passion of mine,” Chris said. “More than a labor of love. It's my outlet.”

Chris just opened Highway 67 BBQ last month. He said he has already been blessed with good business.

“I think about the city I live in and how it supports the bbq and how it supports me,” he said.

It was then when he cooked up a new idea.

“Hopefully, we can provide more than just food for people,” Chris said.

He wants to form a group of businesses that will donate 10 percent of profits, on a given day, to support various causes around the community.

“What if we reinvested into a park? Or, what if a veteran comes home and he needs something?” Chris said. “That way, we as locally owned businesses, are also doing our part in making the community that supports us, better.”

If you’d like to collaborate, you can connect on the restaurant’s Facebook page.

