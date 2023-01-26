Florissant town hall forum addresses questions about recreational marijuana

State Senator Angela Mosely organized the forum since the passage of Amendment 3, legalizing recreational marijuana, is new for the Show Me State.

ST. LOUIS — In just a couple of weeks, people 21 and older will be able to purchase marijuana for recreational use across Missouri. Since this concept is brand new, there are some do's and don'ts you'll need to know about.

Dispensaries that are already in place for medical marijuana sales are now gearing up to welcome those who don't have a medical reason to smoke weed.

"The responsible thing to do is if you know you’re too high, don't get behind a motor vehicle and drive. It's that simple,” said Abe Givens of Viola Dispensary in St. Louis.



A crowd full of people gathered at the John F. Kennedy Community Center in Florissant Thursday night.



"There were so many things that were questionable,” Florissant resident Cathy Lehr said. "It’s why she came to the forum."



State Senator Angela Mosely organized the forum since the passage of Amendment 3, legalizing recreational marijuana, is new for the Show Me State.

"So, you can know what you can and cannot do and not catch a case,” she said.



"The possession limit is 3 ounces. Anything that is up to double that is an infraction under the law, not to be punishable by a fine greater than $100,” explained John Payne who worked to get the law passed.



Prior to the amendment, that same offense could've gotten you a year in jail.

Experts were on hand to provide insight on what the new law means.



"You can legally give up to 3 ounces to another adult. You can't sell it but you can legally give it to them,” attorney Dan Viets added.



Those 21 and over can even grow marijuana in limited amounts.



"Growing it privately for self-use, my understanding of this amendment is that you would need a cultivation license. Not just anyone can start growing. I don't want people saying, 'Hey, let me just start planting stuff in my back yard.’ No, you have to have a license,” County Prosecutor Wesley Bell added.



Advocates said applying is a simple process, similar to someone who applies for a fishing license.

As for those with previous misdemeanor and certain felony marijuana offenses, about 20 of the circuit courts in the state have already started processing the expungements.

"There are about 3,500 that have already been processed as of last Friday. We expect that number will ultimately grow to over 100,000 by the end of this year,” Payne added.



"They answered all the questions that I had,” Lehr said while leaving the forum.

Courts are supposed to process automatic expungements within six months for those with misdemeanors and within a year for those with felonies that don’t involve violence, driving, or selling to a minor.

Bell said because it's such an intensive process, he wouldn’t be surprised if some courts may end up needing more time.

To watch 5 On Your Side broadcasts or reports 24/7, 5 On Your Side is always streaming on 5+. Download for free on Roku or Amazon Fire TV.