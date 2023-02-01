Florissant Valley Fire Protection District hosting first female fire camp this spring

Fire Up St. Louis is a hands-on experience for women thinking about becoming a firefighter or paramedic.

FLORISSANT, Mo. — The Florissant Valley Fire Protection District is hosting its first female fire camp this spring.

The idea came from Kate Freshman.

She's been a firefighter for the last four years and with the team at Florissant Fire for more than a year.

Freshman said she attended a conference and realized there was a void in the area.

"There is a small percentage of females," Freshman said.

They are hoping to give women skills and an option for women ages 18-40 looking for a start or career change.

Freshman said it will provide insight into how to get started with your career, a network and create connections and hands-on training with female firefighters from St. Louis.

Applications will be accepted from Feb. 1 to March 1.

It'll take place from April 21-23rd, 2023 at the Florissant Valley Fire Protection District House 1.

These are the hours:

Friday, April 21 - 5:30 p.m.-9 p.m.

Saturday, April 22 - 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Sunday, April 23 - 8 a.m.-5 p.m.