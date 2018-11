ST. LOUIS – Congratulations to Florissant’s Kennedy Holmes!

The 13-year-old made the top 13 on NBC’s ‘The Voice’ Tuesday night.

She’s the youngest on the show this season. On Monday, she performed ‘Halo’ by Beyonce – who she calls one of her biggest inspirations.

READ MORE: Family cheers on Kennedy Holmes from Florissant during her first live performance on ‘The Voice’

Holmes will compete again on Monday.

© 2018 KSDK