FLORISSANT, Mo. — Florissant’s own Kennedy Holmes made her debut on NBC’s ‘The Voice’ Monday night, choosing to join coach Jennifer Hudson’s team.

"Honestly, I decided from my heart. I knew that I wanted to work with J. Hud because she's been my idol for so long, but you really can't go wrong with any of them because they're all amazing,” she said.

The coaches said the Burroughs 8th grader may be the best vocalist to audition this season.

She had a house full of friends and family all wearing ‘Team Kennedy’ shirts to support her during the episode.

Her dad, who cried during the audition, teared up again watching it back.

“I’ve been practicing breathing,” Sean Holmes said. “I still get emotional. I think because we had so much support here, so I could look around and watch the video. It was a little easier this time.”

Kennedy will make another appearance on ‘The Voice’ after the blind auditions end.

