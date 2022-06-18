Folds of Honor founder shares mission

Schnucks' shoppers can round up at the register through July 4th to fund scholarships.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. LOUIS — 5 On Your Side is teaming up with Schnucks for the 5th year to help send the families of fallen heroes and injured service members to college. In order to understand what Folds of Honor is all about, you must meet the man behind the mission.

Lt. Col. Dan Rooney is a fighter pilot in the military and a golf pro. He travels the country drumming up support for his nonprofit called Folds of Honor. It's an organization that gives scholarships to spouses and children of men and women injured or killed in the military.

Rooney's mission started in 2007. He was on a flight that carried the remains of a soldier back from war. That soldier's 4-year-old son was waiting for his dad.

"You knew he didn't understand the finality that just happened in his life," said Rooney in 2018.

Born out of that tragedy, Folds of Honor has been honoring the sacrifices of our military members ever since.

To date, its awarded nearly 35,000 scholarships. We met Rooney in 2018 when the Schnucks Folds of Honor campaign got its start.

"Pure good in life is doing something for someone and not expecting anything in return," said Rooney.

Over the next few weeks you can join the mission. Every time you shop at Schnucks simply round up at the register. It's easy, just round up your purchase to the nearest dollar. The organization uses 91% of all of the money raised to help fund scholarships.

"Pennies will turn into tens of thousands of dollars," said Rooney. "You'll go to Schnucks, you'll round up and you'll change a life."