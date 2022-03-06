'I'm very proud of her': Folds of Honor helps pharmacy student attend college

“I would like to sincerely say thank you because it allows families to get some relief and some help, especially in times like now. It's very helpful.”

ST. LOUIS — The Folds of Honor campaign sponsored by Schnucks is making a difference in our community. Its mission is to raise money to provide scholarships to families of fallen and disabled service members.

College student Michaela Wells, 20, is home for the summer. She is an intern at Park Central Development in The Grove.

“I love it here. Everybody is so nice and so welcoming. I mostly I do emails, I look at paperwork, I file things,” said Michaela.

A rising junior at Jackson State University in Mississippi, Michaela is a biology major working towards a pharmacy degree.

“Like testing drugs, kind of making them kind of being hands-on or either in a pharmacy, like it's like or, you know, CVS,” said Michaela. "I kind of want to be more hands-on and have my ideas out there how to help.”

It requires seven years of school. Thanks to her dad Michael’s service in the Navy, Michaela’s getting some help paying for her education.

“I was a missile technician on a submarine and basically trained in electronics, hydraulics, pneumatics and nuclear long-range ballistic missiles,” said Wells.

“When he told me, I thought that was just amazing, that it was so cool,” said Michaela. "And it really put him on a pedestal because it made me realize that, you know, he went out there and he took the risk and he did things, certain things that people wouldn't do and that he loved his country.”

Folds of Honor provides scholarships to the spouses and children of America's fallen or disabled service members. Her mom and dad suggested she apply. Michaela received $5,000 toward her tuition.

“It helps a lot because we didn't want her to have be saddled with student debt once she got out of college,” said Michael Wells. "So this helps in the sense that we don't have that debt for her school.”

Her dad is Michaela's biggest cheerleader.

“I'm very proud of her. And I'm just glad that she's able to continue and achieve her goals,” said Wells.

Once Michaela finishes her studies she knows the sky’s the limit, thanks in part to Folds of Honor.

“I would like to sincerely say thank you because it allows families to get some relief and some help, especially in times like now. It's very helpful.”

Folds of Honor has awarded 35,000 scholarships since its mission began in 2007. Schnucks has contributed more than $4 million in the past four years to that mission.