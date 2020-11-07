Folds Of Honor recognizes Miranda Belles

She is a Higher Education Scholarship Recipient

ST. LOUIS — Five On Your Side is a proud sponsor of Folds of Honor which provides scholarships to families of fallen or injured servicemen and women. One of those recipients, Miranda Belles, is attending the ROTC program at the University of Missouri Columbia on a scholarship from the Folds of Honor.



She is a Higher Education Scholarship Recipient. Belles told our Monica Adams she knew she wanted to go into the Air Force after watching her father serve. Master Sgt Stephen Belles retired after 24 years and is now working at a stainless steel plant as a supervisor.

“Just seeing my dad in a role where he was serving others, I knew I wanted to follow in that same path”, said Belles. Aside from the physical and the P.T. that she regularly goes through with the program she connects with the mental discipline they provide on a daily basis.

Belles went on to say “she knows how important it is to learn how to be a leader but even more so knew the importance of listening and learning to also follow”.

Belles describes herself as respectful, trustworthy, goal-oriented, and sets high expectations for herself. Aside from the program Belles enjoys running, reading, and basketball. She also volunteers around Mizzou.

MSgt Belles spent his time in the military working in Airlift and Special Mission Aircraft Maintenance. His declarations include Meritorious Service Medal, Air Medal, Air Force Commendation Medal with 2 Oak Leaf Clusters, and many other awards and decorations. Currently, he enjoys spending time with his children and wife.