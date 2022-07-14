Folds of Honor 'Round Up at the Register' raises $850,000 at Schnucks

One-hundred percent of the funds raised will benefit Folds of Honor.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. LOUIS — Once again, St. Louis shoppers showed up to support military veterans and their families. Schnuck Markets announced that its 5th annual Folds of Honor "Round Up at the Register" campaign raised $850,000.

The Round Up at the Register campaign allowed shoppers to round up their purchases to the nearest dollar from May 25-July 4, 2022.

The money raised goes to fund scholarships for the families of veterans who were killed or injured in the line of duty. This year, that money will provide 170 educational scholarships.

“Each year, our teammates, our vendor partners, and most importantly, our customers, join us on the Schnucks mission to Nourish People’s Lives by helping to provide educational scholarships to family members of injured and fallen service members through Folds of Honor,” said Schnucks Chairman and CEO Todd Schnuck, in a release. “Because of our customers’ immense generosity and our team’s commitment to the effort, we have been able to raise $5.05 million and fund 990 educational scholarships since launching this annual campaign in 2018.”

The check will be presented to Folds of Honor at the St. Louis Cardinals game Friday night.

The nonprofit was established 16 years ago by U.S. Fighter Pilot Major Dan Rooney. It has awarded more than 35,000 scholarships since 2007.

5 On Your Side is a proud partner of the Schnucks Folds of Honor campaign.