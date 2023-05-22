Folds of Honor scholarship allows SIUE student to carry on family tradition

"He's very proud,” said Holly Sury. “It's in our family to go to SIUE. He attended SIUE, and so did my grandpa. He's very proud to see me get a college education."

TROY, Ill. — A St. Louis family is thanking Folds of Honor, a program that funds scholarships for family members of wounded and fallen service members and first responders.

For the Sury family, there's nothing like a night on the water.

"It's relaxing,” said veteran John Sury. “There's actually some time where it's quiet and peaceful to be outside. Me and Holly love being out hunting and fishing."

John served his country in the National Guard for more than two decades.

"I did a deployment to Operation: Desert Storm,” said John Sury. “I had a deployment to Iraq, and one to Afghanistan also."

"I'm very proud of him and he's very humble about it,” said Holly Sury. “We love talking about it though, and I thank him for it because of all of the support it's giving me now."

John's service to his country, and his community where he served as a Swansea Police Officer, qualified Holly for a $5,000 Folds of Honor Scholarship.

"It's been a tremendous help,” said Holly Sury. “Not everyone gets the privilege of getting a college education, so all of that support is nice for our family."

By pursuing her passion for environmental science at SIU-Edwardsville, Holly is staying close to home and following in her father's footsteps.

"He's very proud,” said Holly Sury. “It's in our family to go to SIUE. He attended SIUE, and so did my grandpa. He's very proud to see me get a college education."

It also means more time to find the fish and make memories that will last a lifetime.



"You can't ask much more than that,” said John Sury.