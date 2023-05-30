Folds of Honor helps SIUE sophomore pursue speech pathology degree

Since its inception, Folds of Honor has delivered more than 44,000 scholarships to students whose parents are first responders or served our country.

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. — Every time Sidney Allison sets foot on the Southern Illinois University Edwardsville campus she's taking a step towards her ultimate goal of becoming a speech pathologist.

"I want to be a speech-language pathologist because I want to work with children when I'm older,” said Sidney Allison.

She's still two years away from graduation but this sophomore is ready to serve kids in need.

"I love that I can see joy on their face that they accomplished something that they were struggling with,” said Allison. “It's a great feeling."

It's a mindset of service that Sidney says was passed down from her dad, Cpl. Anthony Allison, who served in the US Army.

"He has always talked about how proud he is to honor his country and how important it is to him,” said Allison. “He has said the military service has taught him to work very hard."

Hard work that is now paying off for his family, and Sidney in particular, as the recipient of a $5,000 Folds of Honor scholarship.

"I'm very grateful for Folds of Honor,” said Allison.

Since its inception, Folds of Honor has delivered more than 44,000 scholarships to students like Sidney, whose parents were killed or wounded during their service to our country or served as first responders.

"It's helped me meet ends with my college expenses and continue my college education,” said Allison. “Without it, I would be struggling, and I'm very blessed to have it in my life."

A blessing that she now hopes to pass along to her students that you can't simply read in a book.

"I just love being around them, and how creative they are, and it's just really a joy to help them."