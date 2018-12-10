EUREKA, Mo. — Fright Fest at Six Flags St. Louis is ramping up the spooks this Halloween season with a contest that’s ‘to die for’ — a 30-hour 'Coffin Challenge' to celebrate 30 years of screams.

Six people were chosen to spend 30 hours in a coffin from 1 p.m. Saturday, October 13 until 7 p.m. the next day.

Six Flags St. Louis announced the contest on its Facebook page last month, and within 12 days, 45,229 people from all around the country applied to take part in the spooky challenge.

WHO ARE THE BRAVE SOULS COMPETING IN THE CHALLENGE?

Of those applications, only six "lucky" people were selected. Everybody that was chosen is from the Midwest, ranging from Illinois to Indiana. Only one person calls Missouri home.

5 On Your Side social media manager, Jeanie Smith, decided she was up for the challenge and is doing the entire 30 hours without the chance to win anything. You can follow along for all of the behind-the-scenes on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter by searching the hashtag #JeanieInaCoffin.

WHY IN THE WORLD WOULD ANYBODY SIGN UP FOR THIS?

Everyone who makes it through to the end will get $300, 2019 Gold Season Passes, a Fright Fest prize package, two VIP Haunted House passes, tickets to ride the Freak Train and – of course, their coffin.

Yes, participants get to keep their coffins.

THE FINE PRINT

Coffin dwellers will get a six-minute bathroom break every hour

Contestants must get out of their coffins for the six-minute break every hour, even overnight

Participants can bring a friend, but once the park closes the only company they’ll have will be some of the Fright Fest Freaks, who will be lurking in the darkness

Six Flags will provide breakfast, lunch and dinner in “bed,” but here's the catch — the contestants only have 15 minutes to eat it

There will be phone charging stations available

Participants need to bring their own pillows and sleeping bags or blankets. They are going to need them because the forecast looks slightly scary for sleeping outside.

The coffins will be set up outdoors in the park. If it rains, there will be pop up canopies. If weather should become severe, i.e. downpour, hail, lightning, etc. they will move the coffins indoors until it's safe.

Contestants can not bring any outside food or drinks. However, they can bring gum or cough drops.

