Food distribution event in St. Charles County Wednesday

The St. Louis Area Foodbank event was postponed due to flooding on Tuesday.

ST. PETERS, Mo. — A food distribution event scheduled for Tuesday in St. Charles County was postponed due to flooding.

That flash flooding may mean there are now even more people in need.

The St. Louis Area Foodbank Mid Rivers Food Fair now takes place Wednesday from 9-11 a.m. in the parking lot near JC Penney at Mid-Rivers Mall.

St. Louis Area Foodbank officials hope to distribute 40 pallets of food to hundreds of families. It is a drive-thru event, so people don’t even need to get out of their cars.

St. Louis Area Foodbank officials said they are prepared with approximately 40,000 pounds of food and they are expecting more than 500 families.

Volunteers were still needed, as of Tuesday, and they are being asked to report at 8:30 a.m.