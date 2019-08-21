BOONVILLE, Mo. — Clydesdale lovers will have the opportunity for a VIP experience in September.

Warm Springs Ranch, home of the world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales, will host its first-ever ‘Free Range’ VIP experience.

From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sept. 7, guests will have unprecedented access to the ranch, which typically only offers guided tours.

The day-long experience includes:

• The exclusive opportunity to interact one-on-one with the Budweiser Clydesdales handlers throughout the day, including a Q&A session from 2:45-3:30 p.m.

• In-depth learning experiences at interactive stations throughout the Ranch, including the Mare and Foal wing, the Pre-Foaling lab, the Stallion and Shoeing wing, the Roadtrucks and Trailers station, as well as much more.

• Access to a one-time training demonstration from 10-11 a.m., which includes a firsthand look at how the handlers train young geldings for a life with the Budweiser Clydesdales Hitch.

• The first-ever hitch-up for the Budweiser Clydesdales at Warm Springs Ranch, showcasing the world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales Hitch from 11 a.m. until noon and a photo opportunity with the full Hitch from noon to 1:30 p.m.

• A chance to meet Gloria, the Clydesdale foal born just after the final buzzer when the St. Louis Blues won their first-ever championship.

• Delicious food from the chefs at Grant’s Farm, including their famous brats and hot dogs available for purchase. And of course guests 21 and older can enjoy two complimentary Budweiser samples.

Tickets to the VIP experience are $20 for those 13 and older; children ages 3-12 are $10 and children ages 2 and under receive complimentary access.

Click here for tickets

