HAMEL, Ill. — A vintage 1974 Ford Bronco broke a world record when it sold at auction for $650,000.

The Bronco was rebuilt by Gateway Bronco, a business in Hamel that restores the vintage cars. NASCAR driver Ryan Blaney commissioned the project, and the money will go to the Ryan Blaney Foundation to support the Alzheimer's Association.

RELATED: Illinois business brings Ford Broncos back to life

"We donated all the labor, we donated all the support getting it where it needed to be, and then we donated a great the majority of materials as well," said the business' owner, Seth Burgett.

The car's features include an excess of 500 horsepower at the rear wheels and genuine Porsche leather seats.

"Going in, I don't know if there was an expectation about what it was gonna go for, but it's incredible that it raised "$650,000," said Peggy Killian, vice president of the Alzheimer's Association's Greater Missouri chapter. "It's just one of those things that you go 'Oh my gosh.'"

To support or make a donation to the Alzheimer's Association's St. Louis chapter, you can click here .

More local stories:

'I had to learn to hold my son all over again' | Amazon driver shot over parking spot is proving doctors wrong ST CHARLES, Mo. - It's been almost a year since Jaylen Walker was shot in the back while delivering Amazon packages. The father of a 1-year-old was working two jobs at the time. The bullet severed his spine and left him paralyzed. Doctors said he would never use his arms or legs again.

RELATED: 'Gains' are more than muscle for women lifting weights

RELATED: Why this airline bought a big box store in Chesterfield

RELATED: 'It will be like Timothy McVeigh' | Man plotted to bomb Warren County Courthouse, police say

RELATED: Metro East dispensary launching shuttle service to help ease parking problems