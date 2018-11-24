%INLINE%

A developing storm system will strengthen as it moves across Missouri into Illinois Sunday. Cold air wrapping around the system will change rain to snow during the morning hours on Sunday in northwest Missouri including the Kansas City area.

Blizzard warnings have been issued for parts of northern Missouri, northern Kansas, southern Nebraska and southern Iowa in anticipation of nearly impossible travel conditions developing. The blizzard warning includes all of Interstate 70 from the Colorado-Kansas border to just west of Sedalia, Missouri.

Winter storm warnings are in effect for northern Illinois, southeastern Iowa and northeast Missouri with winter weather advisories just to the south including Pike and Montgomery counties in Missouri.

The changeover from rain to snow will work across the region during the day into the evening.

A band of heavy snow is expected from parts of northeast Kansas into northwest Missouri through southern Iowa and by Sunday night into northwestern Illinois. As temperatures drop below freezing, roads will likely become slick and sloppy.

Sign up for the STL Morning Rush newsletter Sign up for the daily STL Morning Rush Newsletter Something went wrong. Get daily emails with stories that will make you feel something. Thank you for signing up for the STL Morning Rush Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

Complicating matters, winds will gust above 40 m.p.h. leading to blowing and drifting of snow. At times visibility could be reduced below a quarter mile resulting in blizzard or near blizzard conditions. This will likely happen during the day in northwestern and north central Missouri severely impacting travel. These dangerous conditions will spread into northeast Missouri by late in the day and into northwestern Illinois during the evening hours Sunday.

Showers arrive this afternoon with temps in the 50s; we don't see a change to snow until later this evening-overnight. Expect 1" or less for areas north of I-70 in the @ksdknews viewing area. #stlwx #TISL pic.twitter.com/nmCJVqtbQn — Jessica Quick KSDK (@JessicaKSDK) November 25, 2018

Showers will arrive in the St. Louis area Sunday afternoon with temps in the 50s. We won't see a change to snow until later into the evening or overnight hours.

While St. Louis may see a little snow at the end of the system, the chances for accumulating snow are much higher north and northwest of the metro area with an inch or two possible around Bowling Green and Montgomery City Missouri.

We can expect 1" or less in areas north of I-70 in the St. Louis metro area.

Arctic air will then spill across all of Missouri and Illinois on Monday with high temperatures only in the 20s in the snow covered areas and 30s elsewhere. Winds are expected to diminish during the morning on Monday as the system pulls away from the area.

5 On Your Side will be tracking the storm and its impacts across the region. Follow the latest forecast here.

© 2018 KSDK