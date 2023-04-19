Man dies after jumping from moving car while fleeing police near Forest Park

Police said the man fell while trying to jump out of a moving Jeep and was run over.

ST. LOUIS — A man has died after police say he jumped from a moving car and was run over while fleeing authorities Tuesday night.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said that at about 8 p.m., officers tried to pull over a 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee regarding “careless and reckless driving” in the 5800 block of Theodosia Avenue. When officers turned on their emergency lights to stop the Jeep, it sped away.

Officers with the St. Louis Mobile Reserve Unit also tried to stop the Jeep by using spike strips at Dr. Martin Luther King Drive and Union Boulevard. The driver still tried to get away with a deflated left tire on the Jeep's rear side.

Two passengers got out of the Jeep and ran away in the 4100 block of Laclede Avenue. One passenger, a 29-year-old man, was taken into custody while the second passenger escaped after getting rid of a pistol, police said. Police did not provide any further information regarding the second passenger.

The driver of the Jeep continued westbound onto Forest Park Parkway from Kinghighway Boulevard toward Union Boulevard. He then fell while trying to jump out of the moving vehicle and was run over by the Jeep, police said.

He suffered a head injury and officers rendered aid until paramedics arrived and rushed him to a hospital in critical condition. On Wednesday morning, the St. Louis Medical Examiner’s Office told police that the man died from his injuries.

Police identified the driver as 25-year-old Jordan Brown-Garner of Florissant.

Accident reconstruction investigators responded to the scene and are handling the accident portion of the investigation.

