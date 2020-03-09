Community feedback wanted for Forest Park playground

Community members will have a chance to share feedback on play equipment, features and amenities

ST. LOUIS — The City of St. Louis and Forest Park Forever are inviting the community to be part of the next Tamm Avenue Playground in Forest Park.

The playground is located just to the east of the popular Turtle Park playground near the Saint Louis Zoo.

Two sessions will be held next week at the Tamm Avenue Playground, which is at Oakland Avenue and Graham Street. The first one will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Sept. 10 and the second one is set for 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Sept. 12.

At the sessions, community members will be able to share feedback on play equipment, features and amenities they would like to see in the new playground.

Sessions will be held outside to ensure the safety of participants.

Other things to keep in mind:

Masks are required for anyone age 9 and up

Appropriate social distancing protocols will be maintained

Hand sanitizer will be available

Sessions will take place under a tree canopy to provide shade