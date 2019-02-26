ST. LOUIS — Forest Park Forever and the City of St. Louis announced Tuesday that the Emerson Central Fields will be reopening to the public later this spring.

Construction on the 30-acre Forest Park site started in June 2017. Nearly two years later, changes will be noticed from the ground to the skies.

Changes include a completely rebuilt field surface, a new pavilion and new trees and landscaping.

The field surface will have re-graded soil for better drainage, a new smart irrigation system, four new soccer fields and three new rugby fields.

There will also be a new entry plaza, new bike racks and drinking fountains, a new concession area and restrooms that are all ADA-accessible, and new trails and sidewalks that connect to other parts of Forest Park.

The project was funded by private donations to Forest Park Forever’s Forever capital and endowment campaign and additional funds from the City of St. Louis.

Since its founding in 1986, Forest Park Forever has worked alongside others to restore, preserve and sustain Forest Park.

Coupled with the City of St. Louis, the private nonprofit conservancy raised $100 million between 1995 and 2003 for landmark restoration.

Today, the nonprofit maintains Forest Park, raises funds and helps manage restoration projects, delivers educational opportunities for the community, and provides information and guides for visitors.

Private donations support Forest Park Forever, which consists of nearly 8,000 members, over a thousand volunteers and multiple community and corporate partners.

Forest Park Forever and the City of St. Louis invited anyone and everyone to celebrate the reopening of the fields on April 25 from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. The free event will include family-friendly activities, soccer and rugby games, live music, a hot air balloon, food trucks and more.

City of St. Louis and Forest Park representatives will briefly speak at the event along with Emerson Chairman and CEO David Farr.

“We can’t wait for the St. Louis community to experience the new Emerson Central Fields,” said Forest Park Forever President and Executive Lesley S. Hoffarth in a post on their website. “While millions of St. Louisans have enjoyed these fields over many decades, the time had some to invest in restoring and improving the fields and building welcoming new facilities for the site’s many users.”

Originally called the Central Fields, the fields are being rededicated as Emerson Central Fields due to the $5 million donation by St. Louis-based Emerson.

The city hopes that this event will bring the community together later this April and the park will continue to bring citizens together for years to come.

Permits for field use are now being accepted and issued by the City’s Department of Parks, Recreation & Forestry.

For more information click here.