OLYMPIAN VILLAGE, Mo. — A former alderman admitted Monday he embezzled $180,000 from the city of Olympian Village.

Gary Atchley pleaded guilty in federal court to charges he used the city's money to pay for his own expenses.

Atchley, 53, of Jefferson County, was an alderman for Olympian Village from March 2013 to December 2016 and used the city's account to pay personal expenses, including making checks to cash and writing checks directly to himself, the indictment alleged.

He'll be sentenced in January and could face up to two years in prison.

© 2018 KSDK