'It's just been so tough, we miss him so much' | Family remembers man fatally hit by former officer charged with DUI

"My son was a happy, humble, respectful guy. We are all hurting and just want justice for him," said Toshorn Napper, Sr.

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. — If you drive north along Illinois Route 3 in Sauget, Illinois you see a small cross, a balloon and a picture of Toshorn Napper, Junior.

In November 2020, family members made the memorial for their loved one who meant the world to them.

"My son was a pretty good guy. He was humble, respectful and always kept a smile on his face," said Toshorn Napper, Senior.

The Metro East dad says his 31-year-old son was always busy.

The Belleville man worked as a chef at a Hooters Restaurant in Fairview Heights.

Toshorn Napper, Jr. was also a part-time construction worker at a multipurpose childhood center site in Cahokia.

His picture is also posted on a sign there.

"It's just been so tough. We miss him so much," said Toshorn's dad.

According to court documents, on the morning of Nov. 14, 2020, Ashley Roever, an Alton police officer drove north on Illinois Route 3 when her GMC truck slammed into the back of Napper's SUV.

Charging documents reveal Roever was driving her vehicle "while in excess of the legal limit for alcohol concentration in a person's blood."

She was off-duty at the time.

Toshorn Napper, Jr. was stopped at a railway crossing.

He died at the scene.

On Tuesday, the St. Clair County State's Attorney charged Roever with aggravated DUI.

"The crash was just a big shock. We didn't expect it. Everybody in our family is just hurting," said Napper's father.

Alton police chief Marcus Pulido says the department is "saddened by the death of Toshorn Napper"

In a statement, Pulido stated "Alton police officers take pride in the community we serve and the uniform we wear. Ashley Roever's actions cast a shadow on this agency, but those actions are not representative of this police department," said the police chief.

"It's just tough. Everybody makes choices or whatever. She made a bad one that night. I just want justice for my son and to get what this case deserves, nothing swept under the rug," said Toshorn Napper, Sr.

Chief Pulido also says "Prior to charges being issued, the internal affairs investigation was completed, and Rover's employment with the Alton Police Department was terminated."

Roever's bond was set at $50,000.

Prosecutors say as of Tuesday the former Alton Police Officer was not in custody.

They also said officers will serve Roever with a warrant.